UPJEE Admit Cards Released At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; How To Download

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) has released the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic). Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Earlier, due to some unknown reasons, the Council rescheduled the date to release admit cards which was previously July 16. It is reported that UPJEE entrance examination will be organised in the first week of August.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Step 1- Go to the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2- Under the new updates section, check the link to download the admit card

Step 3- Click on the link and enter login credentials like application number or date of birth.

Step 4- Verify the details before selecting the submit button.

Step 5- Click on the submit option

Step 6- Your UPJEE 2023 admit card will be displaced on your electronic device.

Candidates are urged to carefully review all information on their admit card, including their name, parents’ names, address, phone number, and the papers they choose. It is advisable to get in touch with the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh very away to resolve any issues.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: EXAM PATTERN

Multiple-choice questions (MCQ) will be used in the 150-minute polytechnic test that will be administered online. Both Hindi and English will be used on the exam paper. Every correct response will get four points, but every incorrect response will lose one point.

After the exam is over, the JEECUP will release the UPJEE 2023 tentative answer key, at which point candidates will be able to contest it. The final answer key will serve as the basis for the results. Those who pass the UPJEE 2023 are required to take part in an online counseling session where they must freeze or float their preferred stream or college. After being given a seat, a student must pay the seat acceptance fee.

All state-based aided and private polytechnic institutes associated with Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow will admit candidates who pass the exam.