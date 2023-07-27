UPJEE Admit Cards To Release Today At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; How To Download

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) will release the admit cards for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic). Candidates who registered can download the card from the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Earlier, the UPJEE admit cards were scheduled to release on July 16. The UPJEE entrance examination will be conducted in the first week of August.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: How to download

Step 1- Visit the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Step 2- Under the latest announcement or new updates check the link to download the admit card

Step 3- Select the link and enter your login credentials like application number or date of birth.

Step 4- Verify the details before submitting.

Step 5- Click on the submit option

Step 6- Your UPJEE 2023 admit card will be displaced on your electronic device.

It is advised to the candidates to once check the admit card carefully like name, parents name, address, phone number and papers opted for. Incase of any discrepancies, it is advised to immediately contact the Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh for resolving the issue.

JEECUP UPJEE 2023: Exam Pattern

The polytechnic examination will be held online in the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format for 150 minutes. The question paper will be in both English and Hindi languages. While four marks will be awarded for every right answer, one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer.

The JEECUP will release the UPJEE 2023 provisional answer key after the exam concludes following which candidates will be allowed to challenge it. The results will be based on the final answer key. Those who pass the UPJEE 2023 must participate in an online counselling session where they must freeze or float their choice of stream or college. A student is required to pay the seat acceptance fee after being offered a seat.

Candidates who clear the exam will get admission in all the state-based aided and private polytechnic institutions, affiliated with Technical Education Council, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow.