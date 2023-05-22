UPMSP 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Registration Begins At upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has begin the registration process for compartment students. Uttar Pradesh students who want to apply for improvement or have failed in any two subjects are ought to submit the form with fees. Students have to complete the procedure on the official website of the board at upmsp.edu.in. As per the board notification, registration has started from May 17 and will conclude on June 7, 2023.

The dates released by the UPMSP is for the theory examination. Uttar Pradesh Board will release new dates for the practical examination as well. It is expected that the board will notify the dates soon. Hence students are advised to check the official website regularly for more updates. Candidates may apply for improvement examinations in anyone subject, whereas they may apply for any two papers for compartment exams.

There is Rs 256 exam fees for each subject in compartment examination. Candidates must submit their compartment application to the UP Board regional office. A UP Board student must download the receipt and the application form and then submit the application with the required examination fees. The documents must be forwarded to the registered mail to the relevant regional offices of the Council.

It is important to keep in mind that the UP Board compartment or improvement examination process is entirely online, and no regional centres will be responsible for completing the process. In case of any confusion, a student can contact school authorities or UPMSP helpline numbers. The call for the compartment and improvement examination are for Uttar Pradesh class 10th and 12th students, hence the board will generate separate links.

Meanwhile, girls once again outperformed boys in the class 10th and 12th board exams. In terms of the class 10 results, girls passed with a pass percentage of 93.34 per cent, while boys qualified with 86.64 per cent. In the same way, girls qualified with an 83.00 per cent pass percentage in the class 12 results while boys passed with 69.34 per cent pass percentage.