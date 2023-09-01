UPPCS PCS(J) 2022: Raebareli's Shivam Yadav Secures 127th Rank On First Attempt

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) announced the result of the Uttar Pradesh Judicial Service (Civil Judge Junior Division) Recruitment Examination 2022, commonly known as PCS (J)-2022 on Wednesday. UPPSC secretary Devi Prasad Pal informed that against 303 posts of judicial officers, 302 candidates have been selected and among the selected candidates, 165 of them are women amounting to 55 per cent of the selections.

Shivam Yadav, who hails from Raebareli, has brought laurels to his family and his district as he has cleared the PCS (J)-2022. He secured 127th rank in the exam on his first attempt. He is from Gurdi Korihara village of Lalganj tehsil but has been living in Chak Bhikhampur of Rae Bareli city.

Speaking about his educational background, Shivam did his schooling at SJS Public School and then cleared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) exam. He completed his graduation from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Law University, Lucknow and began his preparation for the UPPSC (PCS J) exam in Delhi.

While speaking with News18, Shivam shared that he took his father Prem Shankar Yadav’s path who is also an advocate in Rae Bareli. The father said that he was very happy that his son cleared the exam with flying colours. He also motivated the aspirants to work hard as through sheer hard work they will receive success.

Shivam said that he has been inspired by his father, even though he was the one who guided him through his entire journey.

In 2008, when Shivam was in Class 9, he lost his mother. After her passing away, his brothers, father and even his paternal uncle motivated him and stood beside him as “his strength pillars".

When asked what would be his first step after becoming the judge, Shivam said that he would first digitalise court proceedings and erase pendency in judiciary cases.

A total of 3,019 candidates appeared in the main examination held from May 23 to May 25. The result was declared on August 1, where 959 candidates cleared for the interview round. The interview was held between August 16 and August 28. The result of one post is not yet declar3ed in the light of the interim order issued by the Allahabad High Court.