Upper Age Limit Extended By 3 Years for J&K Combined Competitive Exams
1-MIN READ

Upper Age Limit Extended By 3 Years for J&K Combined Competitive Exams

Published By: Suramya Sunilraj

PTI

Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 11:57 IST

Jammu and Kashmir, India

On May 10, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had approved age relaxation in the upper age limit for JKCCE(Representative Image)

On May 10, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had approved age relaxation in the upper age limit for JKCCE(Representative Image)

The General Administration Department announced that the Lt Governor's ruling has increased the upper age limit for open merit applicants from 32 to 35 years

Jammu and Kashmir Administration has extended by three years the upper age limit for the combined competitive examination-2023. According to a notification issued by the General Administration Department by the order of Lt Governor, the upper age limit for open merit candidates was fixed at 35 years from the current 32 years.

    Similarly, the upper age limit was enhanced for Reserved category candidates and Physically challenged candidates from 34 years to 37 years and from 35 years to 38 years, respectively, the order issued by Commissioner Secretary, GAD, Sanjeev Verma said. On May 10, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha had approved age relaxation in the upper age limit for JKCCE in view of the demands from aspirants and representations by several delegations.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
