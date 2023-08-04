UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2023: 959 Candidates Qualify For Interview Round

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the results of the Civil Judge Exam 2022 (UPPSC Civil Judge Result 2023). The result is available on the commission’s official website– uppsc.up.nic.in. There were approximately 3,019 individuals who took the examination, with 959 being selected for the interview round.

Candidates who qualified for the interview round of the UP Judicial Services Civil Judges (Junior Division) Exam 2022 can now get the selection list by following the instructions below.

Steps for verifying UPPSC Civil Judge Exam Result 2023:

Log on to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, uppsc.up.nic.in

On the home page, navigate to “Important Segments" and go to the results section.

Click on the direct link that displays “LIST OF CANDIDATES QUALIFIED FOR INTERVIEW IN U.P. JUDICIAL SERVICES, CIVIL JUDGES (JUNIOR DIVISION) EXAM - 2022."

Your computer screen will display a 5-page PDF file signed by Ajay Kumar Trivedi, the Controller of Examinations at UPPSC.

Examine your roll number with the list given in the PDF to find out if you are chosen for the UPPSC Civil Judge Exam 2022 Interview Round attentively.

For future reference, download, save and take a printout of the results.

The UPPSC held the Judicial Services, Civil Judge (Junior Division) Main Examination 2022 on May 23, 24 and 25 this year. The exam was held in Prayagraj and Lucknow at several centres. The UPPSC Judicial Services Recruitment exam will fill 303 civil judge openings in the state.

Reportedly, after the interview round is over, the commission will announce the results as well as the candidates’ scores and category-specific cutoff marks. The chosen individuals would be offered a coveted position as a Civil Judge, Junior Division, in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates are encouraged to keep an eye on the UPPSC website for more information and the schedule for the interview.

The recruiting process began in December 2022, with 79,565 individuals submitting online applications. The preliminary (prelims) examination was held on February 12 with about 50,837 candidates taking it. Following the release of preliminary results on March 16, 3,102 candidates qualified for the mains.