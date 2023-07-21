UPPSC Mains 2023 Postponed to Avoid Clash With UPSC Mains, Check Revised Dates

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has rescheduled the main examination for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023, which was initially planned for September 23. The UPPSC main exam has now been rescheduled to take place from September 26 to 29. This decision was taken to avoid any clash with the UPSC Mains exam 2023, providing candidates with ample time to prepare for both exams without facing any scheduling conflicts.

The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023 provides 173 vacancies for diverse administrative positions in the state. The application process began earlier and is currently underway, with the deadline for submissions set as July 21, 2023. Aspiring candidates interested in a career in state administration are encouraged to apply promptly to prevent any last-minute rush or potential technical difficulties.

UPPSC Main Exam Admit Card 2023: How To Download

STEP 1: Go to the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) at uppsc.up.nic.in.

STEP 2: Look for the “Download Admit Card" or “UPPSC Main Exam 2023 Admit Card" link on the homepage and click on it.

STEP 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth to log in to your account.

STEP 4: Once logged in, you will see the option to obtain the admit card for the UPPSC Main Exam 2023.

STEP 5: Click the download icon to save the admit card to your device.

STEP 6: Make sure to take a printout of the admit card and bring it with you to the exam centre on the day of the test.

The UPPSC is responsible for conducting this highly competitive examination, which serves as a pathway for candidates to secure distinguished positions in the state civil services. The main exam will assess candidates’ comprehensive knowledge, analytical skills, and decision-making abilities.