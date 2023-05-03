UPPSC PCS 2023: Admit Cards For Prelims Out, Exam On May 14

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission ( UPPSC) has released the admit card for the prelims stage of the Provincial Civil Service (PCS) exam 2023. The hall tickets were released on May 2. The eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of UPPSC — uppsc.up.nic.in. This year, it has released a total vacancy of 173 posts which will be filled through the UPPSC PCS recruitment exam 2023. The prelims stage for this exam will be held on May 14. This recruitment exam is divided into three parts—Prelims, Mains and Interviews.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2023: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPPSC, Prayagraj - uppsc.up.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘ Download Admit Card’ link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials which include your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download, save and take a printout of your admit card.

The candidates must carry their admit cards to the examination centre. You also have to carry a valid photo ID proof for verification purposes. The details mentioned on the hall ticket will include the candidate’s personal information, UPSSC PCS exam centre, exam details, exam guidelines and others. If there is any mistake with the information on your hall ticket, the candidate must contact the exam conducting authorities through the helpline provided on their website.

UPPSC will organise the preliminary examination in two sessions. The duration of the exam will be of 2 hours. The first session will be conducted from 9:30 am to 11:30 am whereas the second shift will be from 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. This recruitment exam will be held at 28 examination centres across Uttar Pradesh.

The prelims exam will have two general studies papers which will be objective. There will be negative markings for incorrect answers too. The exam will be in offline mode.

Every year, the UPPSC PCS test is held by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) to choose candidates for the State Civil Services and Provincial Police Service (PPS). This year the released vacancies include the posts of Sub Registrar, District Audit Officer, Labour Enforcement Officer and others. To know more about the age limit, posts, and other important instructions regarding the exam, the candidates can read the official notification released by UPPSC on their website.

