UPPSC: PCS Aspirants To Get Private Jobs If They Fail To Clear Interview

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is aiming to assist those candidates in securing their future who pass the initial stages of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (UPPSC) but do not make it through the interview phase. The commission will make efforts to secure job opportunities in the private sector for candidates who qualify for the mains exam but fail to clear the interview round. To achieve this, the commission will obtain consent from the candidates and compile a certified list of their names, phone numbers and other details. The list will then be made available on its website for private companies and organisations to consider for employment.

The PCS exams receive a large number of applicants every year and only a few are ultimately selected for the available positions. Those who make it to the mains and interview rounds are recognised for their potential and noteworthy achievements.

UPPSC officials have initiated the implementation of this system and are reaching out to the candidates. This step will bridge the gap between the demand and supply of capable candidates as private agencies need such candidates. The commission will even approach the agencies to complete the task. Additionally, the state government will be asked to cooperate in preparing the private agencies to hire potential candidates as per the industry or agency’s requirement, according to a senior UPPSC official.

An official told Hindustan Times, “The commission believes that the candidates who are completing the journey till the interview, are quite capable. Since only a few meritorious come out successful in this tough three-layered selection process, this initiative will serve two purposes.” As stated by the official, the first purpose is going to be to provide jobs to these students so that they do not succumb to depression, and secondly, to meet the staffing requirements of industries.

According to officials, the new system being implemented for the PCS examination may also be extended to other recruitment exams that involve both written examinations and interviews. These recruitment exams may include the Combined State Engineering Service Exam, State Agricultural Service Exam, and PCS (J) Exam.

