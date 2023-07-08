UPPSC PCS EXAM 2023: Application Window Opens at uppsc.up.nic.in, Steps to apply, vacancy details

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission is inviting applications for the Upper Subordinate Services/Combined State Main Exam 2023. Interested parties can apply for the exam on the official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in/Home., The last day to fill out the application is July 21, 2023. All the candidates can make changes to their forms by July 28, 2023. Approximately 4047 candidates are shortlisted for the Main Exam. The drive aims to fill a total of 254 vacancies.

Vacancy: UPPSC PCS 2023

Vacancies are for the following posts, which include Sub Registrar, Assistant Controller, Legal Measurement (Grade II), Assistant Labour Commissioner, Law Officer, Technical Assistant (Geophysics), Superintendent of Jail, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Commandant, Home Guards, Deputy Jailor, and Excise Inspector.

Important Dates: UPPSC PCS 2023

Application starting date: July 7

Application ending date: July 21

UPPSC PCS 2023: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website at https://uppsc.up.nic.in/Home.

Click on the official link and fill in the required details under the recruitment dashboard for PCS Main Exam 2023.

The next step is to enter your date of birth, registration number, gender, domicile, and category.

Fill out the form by uploading the necessary documents and required details.

Save all the details and submit the form.

Pay the application fee.

Take a printout of the application form.

Selection process: UPPSC PCS 2023

The UPPSC PCS 2023 competitive examination comprises three stages, which include the preliminary examination, which will have objective-type and multiple-choice questions. The selected candidates will appear in the main examination, which will be a written examination, and the last step of the selection process will be a viva-voce personality test.

Application Fees: UPPSC PCS 2023

Candidates are required to pay Rs 125 who fall under the categories of general and OBC, and applicants from SC and ST are required to pay Rs 65.