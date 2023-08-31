UPPSC PCS J-2022 Result: Daughter of Paan Shop Owner Tops Exam

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the final result of PCS J-2022. The final result of the Judicial Service Civil Judge Exam 2022 has been declared within 48 hours of the conclusion of the interview round. A total of 302 candidates have passed the UPPSC PCS J-2022 which includes 165 women candidates. The commission has also released the list of top 10 candidates. Nishi Gupta of Kanpur has secured the top rank in UPPSC PCS J 2022 in the very first attempt.

Nishi’s father Nirankar Gupta runs a paan shop in Kanpur. While her mother is a housewife. She did her schooling at Fatima Convent in Kanpur. Nishi says she wanted to become a lawyer since childhood. She completed her BA LLB from Allahabad University in the year 2020 and LLM in 2022. After this, she did coaching for PCS J in Prayagraj.

The topper says she considers herself lucky. My parents always provided an environment of study at home which helped me and my siblings to perform well in academics, she explained, adding that she loves to read books. Nishi also said that her father always inspired her and her other siblings to work hard. She has a younger brother who is an engineer and is a graduate of IIT Madras. Nishi was brought up in a joint family.

UPPSC PCS J-2022 Final Result Toppers

Shishir Yadav of Prayagraj has secured the second position in PCS J 2022. Rashmi Singh of Kasganj has secured the third position in the recruitment examination. Snehil Kunwar Singh of Jaunpur has secured the fourth position and Jhanvi Verma of Sultanpur has secured the fifth position. While Harshita Singh of Lucknow has been ranked sixth, Haziq Hasan Ansari of Azamgarh has been ranked seventh, Raveena of Aligarh has been ranked eighth, Shivali Mishra of Lakhimpur Kheri has been ranked ninth and Muhammad Yunus of Bareilly has been ranked 10th. There are 15 women candidates among the top 20 candidates in PCS J result 2022.

The interview for PCS J 2022 was held from August 16 to 28. A total of 959 candidates had appeared. Through this, a total of 303 vacant posts will be recruited. The PCS J recruitment process started in December 2022. A total of 50,837 candidates appeared in its prelims. After this, the mains exam was organised between May 22 to 25 in Prayagraj and Lucknow. In this, as many as 3019 candidates participated. The result of the main examination was released this month.