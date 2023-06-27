UPPSC PCS Pre Exam Result 2023 Declared, 4047 Candidates Qualify for Mains Exam

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) declared the results of the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Preliminary) Examination 2023 or Provincial Civil Service (PCS) Prelims Examination 2023 on Monday. A total of 4047 candidates against 254 posts have successfully qualified in UP PCS Pre Exam 2023. Candidates who appeared for UPPSC PCS 2023 preliminary exam can check their results on the official website – uppsc.up.nic.in.

A total of 5,65,459 candidates applied online for the PCS-2023 examination. Out of these, 3,45,022 candidates appeared in the exam held on May 14, 2023. UPPSC had set up a total of 1,241 examination centres in 51 districts of Uttar Pradesh.

The qualifying cut-off marks for different categories are as follows: 126.55 for the general category, 113.25 for SC, 104.25 for ST, and 120.55 for OBC.

According to the Commission Secretary Ashok Kumar, a separate release will be issued regarding the schedule of the mains examination and allow the successful candidates submission of their online applications/examination fees. The Mains examination is scheduled to be held in September 2023. The Mains examination will be conducted in two phases, specifically on September 10 and 11. Candidates who have cleared the preliminary examination will need to prepare for the Mains Exam according to the syllabus available on the UPPSC website.

Those who pass the UP PCS exam get officer posts. The posts that are recruited include Deputy Collector, DSP, Commercial Tax Officer, Executive Officer (Panchayatiraj), Assistant Commissioner (Commercial Tax), Basic Education Officer, Jail Superintendent, Assistant Labor Commissioner, BDO, SDM, Account Officer, and other posts.

The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (UP PCS) is conducted by the UPPSC to select state-level civil service officers in Uttar Pradesh.

There are three stages in the UPPSC PCS exam. The prelims result are now out. There are eight papers in the Mains exam, which are of essay/descriptive type. After the Mains examination, the interview takes place. Candidates who pass all three stages become state-level civil service officers.