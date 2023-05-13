UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam 2023 On May 14, Read Guidelines Here

The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination (PCS) preliminary exam 2023 will be held by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on May 14. The admit card has been released on the commission’s official website. The recruitment drive will fill 173 posts in the UPPSC.

The Saharanpur administration has made all required arrangements for the UPPSC PCS 2023 exam. The administration is dedicated to completing the PCS exam under the watchful eye of CATV cameras.

According to Nodal Officer and ADM (E) Archana Dwivedi, the PCS preliminary examination (2023) will be administered in a relaxed setting, as promised by the administration. Voice recorders and CCTV cameras will be used to record this exam. Dwivedi notified that the exam will take place in two shifts. Papers will be held in the first shift from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and in the second shift between 2.30 pm and 4.30 pm.

A total of 29 locations in the region have been chosen to host the PCS test in Saharanpur. Approximately 13,595 applicants from various districts will take the test at these centres. The Additional District Magistrate has stated that each exam venue will be thoroughly monitored by the police and administration. To ensure a fair and organised PCS exam, preparations have been made. It is not permitted to open any photos or cybercafés close to the examination centres.

Candidates must show up at the examination centre an hour before the start of the PCS paper, according to ADM Archana Dwivedi. During the examination, the coronavirus guidelines will be observed. A water bottle can also be brought to the examination hall in addition to the admit card. It is forbidden to bring any electronic items, including cell phones, to the examination hall.

Archana Dwivedi revealed the district’s examination centers, where the PCS preliminary examination will take place.

Some of the schools include Asha Modern School Chandra Nagar, Saraswati Vihar Senior Secondary School Delhi Road, St. Marys School Chilkana Road, Dayawati Modern Inter College, JV Jain Inter College Kalsia, BD Bajoria Inter College, Guru Nanak Boys Inter College Gandhi Park, SAM Inter College Ghantaghar, JBS Girls Inter College Raiwala, Government Inter College Nehru Market, Mission Compound K BHS Inter College Mission Compound, and Dayawati Modern Inter College Malhipur Road.