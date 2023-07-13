CHANGE LANGUAGE
UPPSC Releases Major Details For PCS Prelims 2023; Marks, Cutoff And More
1-MIN READ

UPPSC Releases Major Details For PCS Prelims 2023; Marks, Cutoff And More

Curated By: Education and Careers Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 18:22 IST

Delhi, India

The UPPSC Recruitment aims to fill 250 positions in various roles.



The Mains Exam is scheduled from September 27 to October 1 and will be conducted in two shifts.

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC PCS Prelims marks and cut-off for the year 2023. Candidates, who took the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam, can now check their marks. To access the marks, candidates need to visit the official website of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in. The UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam was held on 12th June.

Alternatively, candidates can directly access their UPPSC PCS Prelims Marks 2023 by clicking on the following link: https://uppsc.up.nic.in/CandidatePages. Here are the steps to view your UPPSC PCS Prelims 2023 Marks:

Visit the official website of UPPSC – uppsc.up.nic.in.

Look for the designated link and click on it.

Provide the necessary details as required.

The UPPSC Mark sheet PDF will be generated and displayed on your screen.

Download the PDF file and save it for future reference.

Candidates who have cleared the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam must note that they are eligible to appear for the Mains Exam. The Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 27th September to 1st October in two shifts. The results of the Mains Exam will be announced on 9th February 2024.

The UPPSC Recruitment aims to fill 250 positions in various roles, including Senior Lecturer, Sub Registrar, District Audit Officer, Labor Enforcement Officer, and Management Officer. Candidates interested in these job vacancies should visit the official website for further information.

It’s important to note that, unlike other State Public Service Commissions, the UPPSC does not publicly release the UPPSC cutoff on its official website. The cutoff information is provided only to the candidates who have appeared in the main exam. This unique approach limits access to the cutoff information based on the candidates’ candidature.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of UPPSC for updates and important announcements regarding the UPPSC PCS Prelims Exam and the subsequent recruitment process.

first published:July 13, 2023, 18:22 IST
last updated:July 13, 2023, 18:22 IST