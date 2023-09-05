UPPSC To Recruit Staff Nurse Ayurveda; Know Number Of Vacancies And How To Apply

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the official notification for the recruitment of Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Male/Female) for the year 2023. Prospective candidates who fulfil the criteria are invited to apply for these positions online through the official portal at uppsc.up.nic.in. The deadline to register and pay the examination fee online is October 4, 2023.

The recruitment notification has been released to fill 300 vacancies. Among these vacancies, 48 positions are designated for Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Male) and the remaining 252 for Staff Nurse Ayurveda (Female) candidates.

Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility criteria for the positions include an age requirement ranging from 21 to 40 years as of July 1, 2023. Furthermore, candidates must have completed a High School examination with a Science background and passed the Intermediate examination from the Board of High School & Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh, or an equivalent government-recognized examination.

In addition to that, applicants should possess a diploma in Medical and Surgical Nursing (Ayurveda) registrable with the Ayurvedic and Unani Tibbi Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh, as well as a diploma in Midwifery (Ayurveda) registrable with the same board. Furthermore, candidates must hold a registration certificate as an Ayurveda Nurse and Midwife (Dhatri) from the Ayurvedic & Unani Tibbi Medicine Board of Uttar Pradesh.

Application Process

As for the application process, prospective candidates will need to pay an examination fee at the time of application. General/Economically weaker sections and other Backward class category candidates are required to pay Rs 125, while Scheduled Class/Scheduled Tribe category and ex-servicemen applicants will need to pay an examination fee of Rs 65. Candidates in the People with benchmark disability (PwBD) category are expected to pay Rs 25.

Syllabus, Exam Pattern And Salary

The selection process for this recruitment drive will comprise a Written Examination followed by Document Verification. Selected candidates can look forward to a monthly salary ranging from Rs. 44,900 to Rs. 1,42,400, as per the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission notification 2023.

How To Apply

Interested individuals can follow these simple steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Staff Nurse Ayurved Exam 2023’ link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process and proceed with the application.

Step 4: Fill out the form, pay the required fee, and submit the application.