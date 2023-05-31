UPSC 2023: Meet Kajal Jawla, Who Left Rs 23 Lakh Job And Got AIR 28

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently announced the results of the Civil Service Exams 2022 and Ishita Kishore topped the exam. The UPSC is considered one of India’s toughest exams and every year, hundreds of thousands of students from all over the country attempt it. And today, we will discuss the success story of Kajal Jawla.

According to reports, Kajal, who got an All Indian Rank of 28 in the UPSC 2022 exam, achieved this success on her fifth attempt. Her story is inspiring as it teaches us patience, determination and how to stand firm and face any challenge in life.

Reports suggest that Kajal was working for the last 9 years until she succeeded in becoming an IAS officer. She balanced her job and UPSC preparation simultaneously. She said that she only managed to crack the UPSC exam because her entire focus remained on her studies and job. She did not have to get involved in the household chores, as her husband took care of all the responsibilities.

Kajal Jawla is married to Ashish Malik, who works at the American Embassy in Delhi. In a media interaction, she said that her husband is very cooperative. He did not become an obstacle to her dream. From cleaning the house to washing dishes, he did not allow Kajal to do any household work, according to reports.

top videos

Kajal further said that initially, the reason for her failures was the lack of time. Despite that, she prepared by herself and managed to get the 28th rank. When she was asked about the studying technique, Kajal added that the syllabus of UPSC is very vast and newspaper reading is a major part of the preparation.

Kajal Jawla is a resident of Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. She completed her B.Tech in Electronic Communication from Mathura in 2010. After finishing her education, she began to work at Wipro and used to earn Rs 23 lakh. But when she chose to become an IAS officer, she quit her job to pursue her dreams.