UPSC 2023: Muktendra Kumar, The Son Of Manual Labourer, Who Secured AIR 819

Every year, hundreds of thousands of aspirants appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services exam but only a few make it. Today, let us take a look at the success story of Muktendra Kumar, who cleared the UPSC exam with an All India Rank (AIR) of 819. Muktendra had just started having his lunch at his Saidpur home when his friend called him to inform him that he had cleared the civil service exam.

The 23-year-old, who was preparing for the civil exams for the last three years, is the son of a manual labourer in Uttar Pradesh’s Bijnor district. According to The Print, the first thought in Muktendra’s mind was that his sister’s wedding will now be smooth and the leaking roof could be finally fixed.

Muketndra cleared the exam on his second attempt, which makes him eligible for an Indian Revenue Service (IRS) posting. He is also among the growing number of aspirants appearing for the exam in Hindi as their study medium.

Muktendra’s father Satish Kumar occasionally works in a crusher and transports bricks. The family has been sustained by the government’s monthly scheme of providing free rice and wheat.

After the result was announced on May 23, the steady line of visitors to his home to congratulate him has been increasing. Muktendra has become an inspiration in his village but also his community. Speaking with the publication, Muktendra explained that he has never eaten so many sweets in his life as he has these days. “I don’t even know all these people who are coming,” he shared.

But clearing and securing a job is not just the goal for Muktendra. He said that it is very important to remove poverty as the kind of life they have lived is very difficult. “A lot has to be done for the backward and the women. I want to do this by joining the service,” he added.

He also mentioned coming from a backward background where dreaming is a “big thing.” He also mentioned that he earlier only knew about SSC (Staff Selection Commission) but when he learned about UPSC, he made it his goal.

According to the UPSC, this year 613 men and 320 women have cleared the exam.