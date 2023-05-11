UPSC 2024 Schedule Released: CSE Prelims Exam On May 26, Mains On September 20

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, has issued the annual exam calendar for most of the commission’s recruitment exams in 2024. The Civil Services Examination Prelims and Mains exam date, as well as the dates of notification and registration for the prelims exam, have been published in the exam calendar. The entire schedule can be downloaded by candidates aspiring to appear for the exam next year at UPSC’s official website, upsc.gov.in.

According to the timetable, the UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 will be conducted on May 26, 2024, and the notification for the same will be released on February 14. The deadline for submitting the UPSC CSE applications is March 5, 2024. The exam is conducted in three stages– the preliminary exam, the mains exam, and the interview. Individuals who clear the preliminary exams can then sit for the mains exam, which will be held on September 20, followed by an interview, the dates of which will be revealed following the results of the mains.

Also Read: Success Story: Meet IFS Jagpreet Kaur, Who Gave A Befitting Reply To Pakistan At UN

The Civil Service Exam is one of the most coveted exams on this annual calendar offered by the UPSC that recruits candidates for various positions in the Indian bureaucratic system. The UPSC annual exam calendar for 2024 also includes the schedules for the Indian Forest Services Exam, NDA, CDS, Indian Engineering Services Exam, CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2023 exam, among several other exams.

top videos

The NDA/NA and CDS examination notification that recruits aspirants into the defence forces will be released by UPSC on December 20, and applications will be accepted till January 9, 2024. The NDA/NA/ CDS (I)exam will be administered on April 21, 2024, and the NDA/NA/ CDS (II) is scheduled for September 1.

Meanwhile, the UPSC recently released the e-admit card for this year’s prelims exam, which is scheduled for May 28. The admit card must be downloaded by candidates who have enrolled for the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023, and they are required to bring it with them on the day of the prelims exam. The commission has advised that the e-admit card should be kept safe till the declaration of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 final results.