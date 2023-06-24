UPSC Begins Recruitment Drive For 261 Positions On upsc.gov.in, Check Eligibility

The Union Public Service Commission has started the recruitment drive for 261 positions on its official portal, upsc.gov.in. The recruitment drive is opened for 15 positions in the Commission. The registration window is open and last date is July 13. The commission has also stated in its advertisement that no candidate will write or share documents to commission directly. The documents and information asked should be carefully uploaded on the online application form.

Steps to Apply

Step 1- Visit the official website of the UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Step 2- On the homepage, navigate for ‘recruitment’ tab and select ‘Online Application Form, ORA’ from the drop down menu.

Step 3- A new page will appear with the list of vacancies and positions. Click on the position you want to apply.

Step 4- Register and carefully fill the application and upload all the documents.

Step 5- Re-check the details

Step 6- Select on the submit option.

Application Form

Female, SC, ST, persons with benchmark disability candidates

are exempted from payment of fee. Other are required to pay a fee of Rs. 25/- either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of any bank or UPI payment. It has to remembered that once a fee is paid it will not be refunded under any circumstance nor can the fee be held in reserve for any other examination or selection.

Candidates who are shortlisted have to compulsorily bring the hard copy of their application form on the day of interview. In the advertisement, it is also mentioned that candidates with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) can apply to the respective posts even if the post is not reserved for them but has been identified as suitable. However, such candidates will be considered for selection to such post by general standard of merit. Persons suffering from not less than 40% of relevant disability shall alone be eligible for the benefit of reservation and other relaxations as permissible under the rules. For other relaxations, a candidate can check the official notification.