UPSC CAPF 2023 Notification Out: Applications Open For 322 Vacancies, Graduates Can Apply

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants Exam 2023 notification. Applications open for 322 vacancies, graduates can apply for the position. The official notice is available on the main website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates can apply for the exam at UPSC’s official website- upsconline.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is May 16.

Vacancy Details:

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 91

Border Security Force (BSF): 86

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 60

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 55

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 30

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The minimum age requirement is 20 years while the maximum age limit for the CAPF AC exam is 25 years as on August 1, 2023. Meanwhile, the upper age limit has been relaxed for reserved category aspirants.

Educational Qualification:

Apart from the age limit, candidates must have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institute.

UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment Exam 2023: Steps to Apply

Step 1: Visit upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click the ‘OTR for examinations of UPSC and online application’ link.

Step 3: Click on apply now.

Step 4: Fill out the Part 1 registration form, pay the essential fee, and upload all the documents.

Step 4: To complete the process, select the exam centre and submit the form as instructed.

Step 5: Save and download the confirmation page.

Step 6: Take a printout of it for future reference or use.

Application Fee:

General category candidates need to pay a registration fee of Rs 200. Whereas, SC/ST and female applicants have been exempted from payment of fees.

Selection Process

The Commission will hold the CAPF Assistant Commandants Exam 2023 on August 6. The recruitment exam will comprise two papers – Paper I and Paper II. As per the official schedule, Paper I will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM while Paper II will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Through this recruitment exam, UPSC will fill up a total of 322 Assistant Commandants (Group A) posts in the CAPF. Before applying for the recruitment exam, candidates are advised to read the notification carefully.

All details concerning eligibility criteria, vacancy breakup, exam pattern, and others are mentioned on it. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a UPSC CAPF AC written exam, Physical Efficiency Tests/ Physical Standards Test and Medical Standards Tests, Interview or Personality Test and Final Selection or Merit.

