UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 Released At upsconline.nic.in; Steps To Download

The Union Public Service Commission issued the admit card for the UPSC CAPF Exam 2023 on July 14. Candidates who are preparing for the Central Armed Police Forces Examination 2023 can now download their e-hall tickets from the official website at upsc.gov.in. It is important to note that the admit card will be available on the main website from July 14 to August 6. Candidates are advised to download and print their e-admit cards, as no physical hall tickets will be issued for the exam.

UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023: Here’s How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Search and click on the UPSC CAPF Admit Card 2023 link that is currently available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new window, enter the login credentials and then click on submit.

Step 4: The UPSC CAPF 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Check all the details and download the e-admit card.

The Commission is scheduled to conduct the CAPF AC exam 2023 on Sunday, August 6. The exam will comprise two papers – Paper I and Paper II. Paper I will be held from 10.00 AM to 12.00 noon while Paper II will take place from 2.00 to 5.00 PM.

Candidates are advised to note that the entry into the exam venue will be closed 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the test. For the morning session, the entry gate will be closed at 09:50 AM, and for the afternoon session, it will be closed at 01:50 PM. It is crucial for candidates to arrive on time to ensure a smooth entry and avoid any inconvenience. On the day of the exam, all candidates must carry their e-admit card along with them to the exam centre. They are also advised to carry a valid photo ID card. Those without it will not be allowed to appear for the exam.

The UPSC CAPF (ACs) exam is being conducted to fill a total of 322 Assistant Commandants (Group A) vacancies in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) including Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).

For more updates, keep a check on the main site of the Union Public Service Commission.