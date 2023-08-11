UPSC CDS 2 Admit Card 2023 Released at upsc.gov.in, Steps to Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the CDS II 2023. The admit card is now available for download from the official website, upsc.gov.in, for applicants who applied for UPSC CDS 2 2023. The Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023 will be held on September 3 at various Centers/Venues across India by the Union Public Service Commission. To download their admission cards, candidates must have access to their registration numbers.

To ensure entry to the examination hall, bring the electronic admit card (printout) and the (original) Photo Identity Card, whose number is listed on the electronic admit card, to each session. According to the UPSC website, the e-admit card must be preserved until the announcement of the final results as its production before the Service Selection Board is necessary.

UPSC CDS 2 ADMIT CARD 2023: HOW TO DOWNLOAD

Candidates can follow the steps given below.

Step 1: Visit the UPSC official website - upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for “Combined Defence Services Examination (II), 2023."

Step 3: After being redirected to another page, candidates will have to key in their login details.

Step 4: Select an option from ‘Registration ID’ or ‘Roll Number’ to log in.

Step 5: UPSC CDS 2 Hall Ticket 2023 will open up on the display.

Step 6: Download the CDS 2 admit card and take a printout for the exam.

Aadhar card, driving licence, passport, voter Id card, and three passport-size photographs, one for each session, are required for candidates who do not have clear photographs on their e-admit cards in order to appear in the exam with an undertaking.

A black ballpoint pen is also recommended for candidates to bring to the exam room. Each candidate should cover their face with a mask. Candidates are allowed to bring their own transparent bottles of hand sanitiser. In addition to the aforementioned, candidates must follow “social distance" and “personal hygiene" rules while within the examination halls/rooms and on the venue’s premises.