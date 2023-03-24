UPSC CDS I Hall Ticket 2023 Released at upsconline.nic.in, Steps to Download

The admit cards for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) Examination I, 2023 have been released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates who registered for the exam can download their hall tickets from UPSC’s official website at upsconline.nic.in, before April 16.

The commission will conduct the UPSC CDS I 2023 written exam on Sunday, April 16. The Combined Defence Services Exam is being conducted for recruitment to 341 vacancies in several courses at different Indian military institutes. As per the notice, the courses will start in January 2024.

Candidates need to carry a printed copy of their admit in prescribed format to appear in the exam. They also need to carry the proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) at the allotted centre.

UPSC CDS I Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit UPSC’s official website at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’ link.

Step 3: Then click on the download link for the CDS-1 2023 hall ticket.

Step 4: Candidates have to log in using their registration id/roll number and date of birth.

Step 5: The UPSC CDS I admit card will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check and download the hall ticket. Also, keep a printout of the same for future reference.

The Combined Defence Services Examination is a gateway to Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Indian Air Force Academy (IAF) and Officers Training Academy (OTA). Meanwhile, the 341 openings will be divided into five categories — IMA, IAF, INA, OTA (Men) and OTA (women). The recruitment exam for IMA, INA and IAF will evaluate candidates on general knowledge, English, and Elementary Mathematics. While the written exam for OTA will test applicants on English and general knowledge only. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination and interview rounds.

