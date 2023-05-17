UPSC CDS, NDA II Registration Process Begins At upsc.gov.in; Check Eligibility

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on May 17 released the official notification for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) II and National Defence Academy (NDA) II exams, marking the commencement of the registration process. Candidates can now apply for the UPSC CDS/NDA 2023 exam by visiting the official website at upsc.gov.in. The online application form can be submitted until June 6, till 6 pm, providing aspiring candidates with a window of opportunity to embark on their journey towards a career in defence services.

The application correction facility will open on June 7 and close on June 13. “In case a candidate wants to carry out any change in his/her OTR profile during this period, then he/she should log into the OTR platform and do the needful accordingly,” read the official notice. According to the schedule, the UPSC CDS/NDA 2023 exam will take place on September 3.

To fill out the application form for UPSC CDS/NDA 2023, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the UPSC CDS 2023 or UPSC NDA 2023 link. Then, click on the ‘Apply Online’ link.

Step 3: Login using your credentials such as email address and password or mobile number.

Step 4: On the new window, fill up the UPSC CDS/NDA 2023 application form with the required information.

Step 5: Pay the prescribed fee, upload the necessary scanned documents, and select your preferred exam centre. After completing all the details, submit the form.

Step 6: Download the confirmation page and keep a copy of it for future reference.

UPSC CDS/NDA 2023: Application Fee

Those applying for the exam will have to pay an application fee of Rs 200. Whereas, SC, ST and female candidates have been exempted from payment of fees.

UPSC CDS/NDA 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Requirement:

For CDS: Candidates must be between 20 and 24 years old as of the specified date in the examination year.

Marital Status:

Both CDS and NDA candidates must be unmarried. Married individuals are not eligible to apply for these exams. To fill out the UPSC CDS/NDA 2023 application form, a set of scanned documents is required which includes:

-A valid photo ID proof (Aadhaar card, PAN card, passport, voter card, driving license).

-Photograph and signature.

-Class 10, 12 and Degree certificates.

-Banking details of the online application fee payment.

Aspirants applying for the CDS/NDA examination should ensure that they fulfil all the eligibility conditions for admission to the exam.