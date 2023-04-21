UPSC Civil Service Exam: Exam Pattern, Syllabus And More

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil service exam will be held on May 28. This exam gives equal opportunity to everyone. Candidates, gearing up for the upcoming exam, must keep going through the exam pattern and syllabus.

UPSC Exam Pattern And Syllabus

This civil service exam consists of three stages. Prelims, Mains, and Interview. The Prelims examination consists of objective-type questions. Candidates who qualify for this exam become eligible for the Mains exam. This exam consists of essay writing, a language paper, General Studies ( GS), and the questions from the applicant’s optional subject which they chose during registration. It is advised that you select that subject as optional in which you are better. Qualified students are called for the Interview. It consists of a personal test. Candidates are asked various questions during this stage.

UPSC prelims consists of two papers, General Studies I ( GS I) and Civil Services Aptitude Test ( CSAT). Both papers are of 200 marks each. The exam pattern is multiple choice questions based. GS I will contain 100 questions whereas CSAT will have 80 questions. The qualifying criteria for CSAT are 33 percent.

UPSC Mains exams consist of nine theory descriptive/theory papers. Out of these, 2 papers are for English and Regional language. These two papers are mandatory for the contestant to attend. The total mark for both papers is 300. Papers 1, 2, 3, and 4 are for GS. Each paper is of 250 marks. One essay test and 2 papers for the optional subject the candidate has chosen. It also consists of 250 marks.

After qualifying for the above-mentioned stages of the civil service exam, the candidate is called for an interview.

UPSC exam syllabus includes Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and SocietyGovernance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International Relations, technology, economic development, biodiversity, security and disaster management, Ethics, Integrity, and Aptitude. To know more about the syllabus of optional subjects and essay writing, candidates are requested to visit the UPSC official website.

