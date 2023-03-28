UPSC Civil Services 2022 Interview Schedule Released at upsc.gov.in, to Start on April 24

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Main (CSE) 2022 interview round or personality tests schedule at upsc.gov.in. The personality test schedule has been issued for the remaining 582 candidates, and for 1,026 and 918 applicants, it was published earlier. The interview round began on January 30.

According to the latest interview schedule, UPSC will conduct the personality test round from April 24 to May 18. The reporting time for the morning session begins at 9 am and for the afternoon session, it begins at 1 pm. The new schedule released by the commission includes the roll number, date, and session of the interview. Meanwhile, the e-summon letters of the interview rounds of these 582 aspirants will be made available in the coming days, which may be downloaded from UPSC’s official website.

“The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these 582 candidates will be made available shortly, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” reads the official notice. Additionally, no request for change in the date and time of the personality test or interview will be entertained by the Commission.

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Interview Schedule: Steps to Download

Step 1: Go to UPSC’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the ‘What’s New Section’ and click on the link that reads - “Combined Medical Services Examination, 2022”.

Step 3: A PDF file/document of the UPSC CMS Interview Schedule 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates need to check their roll number and interview session on the PDF list.

Step 5: Save a copy of the file for future use or reference.

UPSC has further announced that candidates who are appearing for the interview round will be granted reimbursement towards their travelling expenses. The reimbursement will be restricted only to second or sleeper-class train fares (Mail Express).

