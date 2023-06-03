UPSC CMS 2022: Final Result Released At upsc.gov.in; Check Steps To Download

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Medical Service (CMS) 2022 Examination. Candidates who appeared for the UPSC CMS exam can download their results from the official website at upsc.gov.in. According to an official notice, a total of 629 applicants have been shortlisted for the vacancies under two categories - Category I and Category II.

Out of the total number of shortlisted candidates, 302 aspirants have been declared qualified in Category I which is Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service. On the other hand, 322 candidates have been selected for Category II which is:

(a) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways.

(b) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council.

(c) General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, South Delhi Municipal Corporation and North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

“Appointments to the above said services/posts will be made according to the number of vacancies available and subject to the candidates fulfilling all the prescribed eligibility conditions and all pre-appointment formalities/ verifications, wherever due, being completed satisfactorily,” UPSC in a statement said. The Commission has further informed that the allotment of applicants to the vacancies will be made according to ranks secured and preference of posts expressed by them.

UPSC CMS 2022 Final Result: Steps to Download

Step 1: Visit Union Public Service Commission’s official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: On the main page, look for and click on the CMSE 2022 final result link.

Step 3: A PDF file displaying the UPSC CMS 2022 Final Result will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Candidates must check and download the final result.

Step 5: Keep a printout of the UPSC CMS final result for future reference.

Through this recruitment exam, the commission plans to fill up a total of 687 vacancies in the organisation. The vacancy list comprises 314 openings of Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service, 300 Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways, 70 General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation and 3 of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in New Delhi Municipal Council. The UPSC CMS exam was conducted on July 17, 2022, followed by a personality test that was held from April to May 2023.