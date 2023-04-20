UPSC CMS 2023: Registration Goes Live At upsconline.nic.in, Check Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started the online registration for the Combined Medical Services exam (CMS) 2023. The exam is conducted for the recruitment of medical officers in various government organisations including Indian Ordnance Factories, Indian Railways, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, and New Delhi Municipal Council. Candidates can log on to UPSC’s official website to fill out their application at upsconline.nic.in. on or before May 9.

The CMS 2023 exam will be conducted at 41 different centres located throughout the country. The selection for UPSC CMS is done based on the candidate’s performance in a multi-tier process that features a written examination followed by a round of interviews.

UPSC CMS 2023: Vacancy Details

1. Medical Officers Grade in General Duty Medical Officers Sub-cadre of Central Health Service – 584 posts

2. Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways – 300 posts

3. General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council – 1 post

4. General Duty Medical Officer Gr-II in Municipal Corporation of Delhi – 376 posts

UPSC CMS 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must meet the specified eligibility requirements to be eligible for UPSC CMS 2023. The candidate must be an Indian citizen or a subject of Nepal or Bhutan or a Tibetan refugee who entered India before January 1, 1962. The candidate’s age should not exceed 32 years as of August 1, 2023. Additionally, candidates must have passed both the written and practical aspects of their final MBBS examination.

UPSC CMS 2023: how to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC – upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Register at the One Time Registration (OTR) platform.

Step 3: Click on the CMS 2023 link.

Step 4: Upload the necessary documents and fill out the registration form

Step 5: Pay the registration fee for the UPSC CMS 2023

Step 6: Download the fee receipt and registration confirmation slip for future reference.

UPSC CMS 2023: application fees

All candidates are required to pay an application fee of ₹200. However, female candidates, as well as those belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories, are exempted from payment of fees. Candidates can make the payment of fees through various modes such as cash deposit at any branch of SBI, net banking facility of State Bank of India or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card or through Internet Banking of SBI.

