UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam Result Declared, Check At upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) published the Combined Medical Services (CMS) exam result on the official website–upsc.gov.in, on July 28. Candidates who pass the computer-based test will be invited to an interview or personality test. The CMS examination was held on July 16, and all those who registered and appeared for the test can check the results by downloading the PDF from the website. Candidates who have qualified are advised to keep a check on the website for further information.

How to Check UPSC CMS 2023 Result?

Candidates who took the UPSC CMS 2023 exam can view their results by following the instructions given below–

-Visit the UPSC website atupsc.gov.in.

-On the homepage, select the “Written Result" tab.

-Then, select the “Examination Written Results" tab.

-Select the “UPSC CMS Result 2023" link.

-The UPSC CMS result pdf will appear.

-Check your roll number and save it for future use.

According to the commission’s statement, “The candidature of these candidates is provisional, which is subject to their being found eligible in all respects as prescribed in the Notice of the Examination and the Rules of the Examination."

Candidates will be needed to complete an online Detailed Application Form (DAF) which will be shortly available on the official website of the commission. As per the official notice, Important instructions for completing the DAF and submitting it online to the Commission will also be posted on the website. Candidates who have been declared successful must first register on the Commission’s website before completing this online DAF and submitting it along with uploading the requisite documents.

Further, the commission mentioned, “The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age/age relaxation/Date of Birth, educational qualifications, community reservation, benchmark disability (if applicable), etc. at the time of the Interview/Personality Test."

Therefore, they are advised to keep all their relevant documents ready beforehand and to check the necessity of certificates by the instructions accessible on the Commission’s website before appearing for the final test. Reportedly, the UPSC CMS 2023 final result will be released based on the applicant’s performance in the interview or personality test as well as the computer-based assessments.