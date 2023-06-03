UPSC CSE 2022: AIR 1 Ishita Kishore's Marksheet Goes Viral; Check Her Impressive Score

The Union Public Services Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2022 on May 23. Over 5 lakh candidates participated in this highly challenging test. Out of this large pool, nearly 5,000 candidates were selected for the personality round, and ultimately, 933 applicants were recommended by the Commission.

Among these successful candidates, Ishita Kishore, a graduate of Delhi University’s Shri Ram College of Commerce, secured the highest rank. Ishita’s mark sheet has now gained widespread attention on social media after being shared on Twitter by the username ‘UPSC Notes’ with the caption “Ishita Kishore AIR-1 Mains Marksheet."

According to the mark sheet, Ishita achieved a total score of 1,094, with 193 points in the personality round and 901 points in the written exam. She chose International Relations and Political Science as her optional subjects (Papers V and VI, respectively) and also took General Studies Papers I, II, III, and IV.

Ishita Kishore’s subject-wise marks in the Civil Services Examination are as follows: In the Essay paper (Paper I), she scored 137 marks. For General Studies I (Paper II), she achieved a score of 121. In General Studies II (Paper III), Ishita secured 130 marks, while in General Studies III (Paper IV), she obtained 88 marks. Her performance in General Studies IV (Paper V) was commendable, with a score of 112. Ishita’s chosen optional subjects, Political Science & International Relations, earned her 147 marks in Optional I (Paper VI) and an impressive 166 marks in Optional II (Paper VII).

During a recent interview with Free Press Journal, Ishita Kishore expressed her gratitude for the unwavering support she received from her family throughout her journey. With her mother working as a school teacher, her brother pursuing a career in law, and her late father, an Indian Air Force Officer, who served as her primary source of inspiration, Ishita felt fortunate to have them beside her.

Despite facing setbacks in her initial two attempts, Ishita’s family remained steadfast and stood by her side, never letting disappointment overshadow their belief in her capabilities. Reflecting on her path to success, Ishita emphasised the significance of discipline and consistent studying to clear the UPSC exam. She dedicated approximately 8 to 9 hours daily to her studies and diligently tackled numerous mock tests as part of her preparation.

As per the UPSC CSE rank list, after Ishita Kishore, Garima Lohia secured the second position, Uma Harti N stood third, and Smriti Mishra claimed the fourth spot.