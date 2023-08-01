UPSC CSE 2023: Mains To Begin From September 15 & Conclude On September 24

The Union Public Service Commission has released the CSE Mains 2023 timetable for the shortlisted candidates. The Mains examination will start from September 15 and conclude on September 24, 2023. UPSC is organising CSE Mains 2023 papers in two shifts, 9:00 AM- 12:00 PM and 2PM to 5 PM. Candidates can check and download the timetable from the official website, upsc.gov.in.

Here is the timetable for UPSC CSE Mains 2023

Date Paper 1 (9:00 AM- 12:00 PM) Paper 2 (2PM to 5 PM) September 15 Paper I Essay No Examination September 16 General Studies-I General Studies-II September 17 General Studies-III General Studies-IV September 23 Paper- AIndian Language Paper B English September 24 Paper-VI Optional Subject paper-1 Paper-VII Optional Subject Paper -2

The CSE mains written exam will have a total weight of 1750 marks. Candidates who get the required minimum score in the written exam will next be asked to appear for the interview or personality test, which carries a weighted score of 275. For ranking purposes, candidates’ scores on the required written exam papers (papers I through VII) and the interview will be taken into consideration.

On July 11, the UPSC had begun the registration process for DAF 1. On June 12, the Commission had released the UPSC Civil Service preliminary examination Result. Three to four weeks before the UPSC CSE Main exam, the Commission will provide the e-admit card along with the exam schedule at upsc.gov.in. Incase after submitting the form, candidates changes his postal address, email address, or mobile number, then it will be the onus of the candidate to inform UPSC about the change before the examination. On May 28, the UPSC CSE preliminary test was held. In the UPSC CSE Prelims list, 14,624 candidates qualified for the 2023 UPSC Mains exam.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has rescheduled the main examination for the Combined State/ Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2023. The UPPSC main exam has now been rescheduled to take place from September 26 to 29. This decision was taken to avoid any clash with the UPSC Mains exam 2023, providing candidates with ample time to prepare for both exams without facing any scheduling conflicts.