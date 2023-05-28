UPSC CSE 2023 Prelims Begins Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines

The Civil Services Examination Prelims 2023 (UPSC CSE) will be conducted today, May 28, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). The exam will be administered in two shifts: General Studies I in the forenoon shift (9:30 AM - 11:30 AM) and CSAT in the afternoon shift (2:30 PM - 4:30 PM). The official websites, upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in, are where candidates can access and print out their admit cards for the exam.

Candidates should remember that they must download the UPSC CSE admit card 2023 online as it will not be sent out to them by post. The UPSC CSE 2023 admit card must be carried by all applicants to the examination centre. Candidates will not be permitted to sit for the exam unless they have their admit card.

Candidates are urged to carefully follow all exam-related guidelines on the day of the exam because the exam is administered under the supervision of the local police. Below is a list of crucial guidelines that candidates must keep in mind: