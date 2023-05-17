UPSC CSE 2023: Unrest In Manipur Affects Civil Service Exam, Candidates Asked To Change Centre

The Union Public Service Commission has asked candidates from Manipur to change their exam centres owing to tensions in the state. The decision comes in view of the prevailing volatile conditions in the northeastern state after ethnic disturbance. Candidates from the state appearing for the UPSC CSE 2023 have the option to select any alternative exam centre from the list provided by the commission.

In its notification dated May 16, the Union Public Service Commission wrote “After carefully reviewing the situation in the state of Manipur in consultation with the state administration, the commission has decided to offer alternative exam centres to candidates of the Imphal (Manipur) Centre of the Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2023 which is to be held on May 28, 2023." The commission has provided seven options to the candidates, Aizawl, Kohima, Shillong, Dispur, Jorhat, Kolkata and Delhi.

Candidates can change their exam centres through the following means:-

Manipur candidates can call the UPSC at one of the following numbers: 23070641, 23381073, 23384508, or 23387876, or they can go to any district government office in Manipur. From May 17 to May 19, candidates may call between the hours of 12 pm and 5 pm.

Manipur candidates can visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in from 12 pm on May 17 to 5 pm on May 19, candidates from the Imphal centre may select other centres.

Through Interactive Voice Response System, candidates of Imphal centre can avail the change option. A message in this regard will be sent to each registered students on his or her mobile number. Through the message, candidates can change their centre.

Once the venue for the examination is changed, UPSC will sent a confirmation text on the registered mobile number of the candidate. Students from Manipur after choosing their alternative centre will have to download a new admit card. The facility will be for students who have changed their UPSC examination centre. Candidates can download fresh admit card from the official website of the commission, upsc.gov.in.

Applicant from Manipur can also take their fresh admit cards from district headquarters. The commission will also deliver e- admit cards to the candidates through post offices. It is advised to the candidates, only hard copy of the admit card will be considered valid by the officials at exam venues.