UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Admit Card Released, How to Download

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Mains Examination 2023 admit card. Those who applied for the exam will be able to access their e-admit cards or the online hall tickets at upsc.gov.in. The exam is scheduled to be held on September 15, 16, 17, 18, 23 and 24.

Candidates have to download and take a printout of their admit cards and carry it to the exam hall. The hall tickets are available for download till the last day of the exam, September 24.

UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2023: Steps to download

Step 1- Visit the official website of the UPSC — upsc.gov.in

Step 2- Locate the link to the CSE Mains examination and then go to active examinations

Step 3- Click on Civil Services (Mains) Examination, 2023

Step 4- Locate the admit card link and click on it

Step 5 – Fill in your UPSC CSE Mains 2023 credentials

Step 6 – Download the CSE Mains admit card.

Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

To avoid any last-minute hurries, candidates must download the admit card and keep it handy. It is the most important document to carry in the examination centre. The candidates are required to check the important details like name, date of birth, exam name, etc. on the admit card.

The UPSC CSE mains exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts: morning and afternoon. The first shift will start from 9 AM to 12 PM and the second shift from 2 PM to 5 PM. The UPSC CSE mains written exam will have a total weight of 1750 marks. Candidates who get the required minimum score in the written exam will next be asked to appear for the interview or personality test, which carries a weighted score of 275. Candidates’ scores on the required written exam papers (papers I through VII) and the interview will be taken into consideration for the final selection process.

On June 12, the results of the CSE prelims were announced by the UPSC. The number of candidates who provisionally qualified for the CSE Mains was 14,624. Their candidature was subject to filling in the detailed application form (DAF-1).