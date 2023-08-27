UPSC CSE Mains 2023 Begins From September 15, Admit Cards to be Issued Soon

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services Mains Examination 2023 from September 15 onwards. The exam is scheduled for September 15, 16, 17, 18, 23 and 24. Admit cards for the exam will be released on the commission’s website,upsc.gov.in shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the website to access the admit card.

The mains exam is scheduled to be held in two shifts: from 9:00 AM to 12 PM in the morning and from 2 PM to 5:00 PM in the afternoon.

On June 12, the results of the CSE Prelims were announced by the UPSC. The number of candidates who provisionally qualified for the CSE Mains was 14,624. Their candidature was subject to filling in the detailed application form (DAF-1).

UPSC CSE Mains admit card 2023: Steps to download

Step 1- Visit upsc.gov.in, the official website of the UPSC

Step 2- Locate the link to the CSE Mains examination and then go to active examinations

Step 3- Click on Civil Services (Mains) Examination, 2023

Step 4- Locate the admit card link and click on it

Step 5 - Fill in your UPSC CSE Mains 2023 credentials

Step 6 - Download the CSE Mains admit card.

Step 7: Take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

To avoid any last-minute hurries, candidates must download the admit card and keep it handy. It is the most important document to carry in the examination centre. The candidates are required to check the important details like Name, Parents’ name, Date of Birth, etc. on the admit card.

For the UPSC IFS Mains Exam, the UPSC announced the release of the Detailed Application Form I. Candidates who have successfully qualified for the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Exam screening test can fill out the form on the official website -upsconline.nic.in by August 28, 6 PM. The UPSC mains exam for the Indian Forest Service is scheduled for November 16.

The preliminary examination was held on May 28. Conducted in three stages, preliminary, mains, and interview, the CSE examination is conducted to select the officers for services such as Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, and Indian Police Service.