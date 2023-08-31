UPSC CSE Mains 2023: Check Out The Exam Subjects, Duration, Date and More

Every year, thousands of aspirants appear for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examination. Only a few of these aspirants are able to clear it due to its vast syllabus. Those who are able to clear the exam are given administrative posts in the government. The UPSC civil service exam pattern is officially divided into two parts called the preliminary and main examinations. In practicality, it is a three-stage exam. The third is the personality test or interview, for which one needs to clear the first two stages. As per the IAS exam pattern, candidates who clear the preliminary exams are eligible for the main exam, and candidates who clear the main exam reach the interview stage.

UPSC CSE Mains 2023 will be conducted from September 15 to September 24. This year, the examinations will be divided into two shifts. The first shift of exams will be held from 9 am to 12 pm, and the second shift will be from 2 pm to 5 pm. Recently, it was notified that admit cards for the UPSC CSE Mains 2023 had also been released.

The UPSC CSE Mains is the second stage of the examination. There are a total of nine papers in it. Let’s take a look at them.

Paper A: It is a compulsory Indian language test that is 3 hours long. The total marks for this paper are 300, and it is mandatory for the aspirant to pass this paper.

Paper B: It is an English-language test. It is a 3-hour-long paper with 300 marks. It is also descriptive in nature. It is mandatory to pass this paper.

Paper 1: This is an Essay paper with 250 marks. The total duration of the exam is 3 hours.

Paper 2: This is the General Studies I examination and is of 250 marks.

Paper 3: This is the General Studies II examination and is also of 250 marks.

Paper 4: This is the General Studies III examination and is also of 250 marks.

Paper 5: General Studies IV examination. It is of 250 marks.

Paper 6: Optional I examination. It has 250 marks and a duration of 3 hours.

Paper 7: Optional II examination has 250 marks and a duration of 3 hours.