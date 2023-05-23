UPSC CSE Result 2022 Declared, Ishita Kishore Secures Top Rank, Check List Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of the civil services examination 2022, unveiling Ishita Kishore as the highest scorer bagging the AIR 1.

Garima Lohia and Uma Harithi N have secured the second and third ranks, respectively, making their mark in this highly competitive examination, as per the released results on Tuesday, May 23. Notably, women secured the top four ranks in the UPSC CSE 2022. According to the official statement, a total of 933 candidates successfully cleared the civil services examination.

The UPSC CSE is a highly anticipated exam that is conducted annually in three stages - preliminary, main, and interview - by the UPSC. Its primary objective is to identify suitable candidates for prestigious positions such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), and Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’ Central Services.

UPSC CSE 2022: Top 10 Ranking Candidates

Ishita Kishore Garima Lohia Uma Harathi N Smriti Mishra Mayur Hazarika Gahana Navya James Waseem Ahmad Bhat Aniruddh Yadav Kanika Goyal Rahul Srivastava

The number of vacancies will determine how many candidates are appointed to each service, taking the criteria outlined in the Rules for the Examination. into consideration. There are 434 positions available in total across all services for applicants from the general category.Of the remaining vacancies, 99 positions are allotted for candidates from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 263 positions for Other Backward Classes (OBC), 154 positions for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 72 positions for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

The commission has also stated that the candidature of 101 recommended candidates is currently provisional. A comprehensive list, organized by roll numbers, has been published in the official result document. Aspirants can access their results by visiting the website upsc.gov.in. Furthermore, individual mark sheets will be made available on the commission’s website within 15 days.

The civil services examination remains one of the most rigorous and competitive tests in the country, attracting numerous aspiring candidates each year. As the UPSC continues to meticulously assess and select individuals who possess the requisite skills and aptitude, these results serve as a testament to the hard work and dedication exhibited by the successful candidates.

— with PTI inputs