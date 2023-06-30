UPSC : Delhi HC Asks Central Administrative Tribunal For Prompt Decision On CSE Cut Off 2023

The Delhi High Court has directed the Central Administrative Tribunal to promptly look into the demands of UPSC aspirants plea to reduce the cut off for Civil Services Prelims 2023 results. The results for the Prelims were released on June 12, 2023. The Delhi High Court directed the tribunal to consult stakeholders and all the concerned persons till the forthcoming hearing scheduled on July 6, 2023.

Delhi High Court judges who are hearing the petitions of the UPSC aspirants asked for prompt disposal of the applications which is submitted by civil services aspirants. At present, Justice C Harishankar and Justice Manoj Jain hearing the issue have so far refrained more passing any interim order. The UPSC aspirants had challenged the tribunal’s June 9 order, and rejected their request for a reduction in the cutoff without allowing any arguments to be presented in the court.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has announced that it will hear a petition contesting the preliminary examination of the UPSC’s Civil Services Examination, 2023 on July 3. Before a vacation bench of justice Manoj Jain, the petition filed by 17 candidates for the civil service sought the cancellation of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Preliminary Examination, 2023, as well as the re-administration of the preliminary exam and general studies papers 1 and 2.

The argument also disputed the press release that the UPSC released on June 12 announcing the preliminary examination results. The petitioned asked the court to order the commission to provide the answer key right away. On July 3, the judge mandated that the petition be listed.

As per the petition, all state Public Service Commissions and other institutes, including IITs, NLUs, and IIMs, as well as the High Court of Delhi in relation to the Delhi Judicial Service Examination, release the provisional answer key within a week of an exam’s conclusion and welcome candidates’ objections. After making adjustments to their tentative answer key in response to the complaints, they subsequently release the final answer key. Thus the petitioner asked Commission to release provisional answer key first and then final one after raising objections.