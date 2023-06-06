UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023 Released at upsc.gov.in, Check Steps to Download

The admit cards for the Engineering Services Main Examination (ESE) 2023 have been made available by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can access their e-hall tickets from the official websites at upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam will be held on Sunday, June 25. The test will be administered in two sessions from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (300 marks for the discipline-specific Paper 1) and from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (300 marks for the discipline-specific Paper 2).

On the day of the exam, candidates can download their UPSC ESE 2023 hall ticket up till 4 pm. Any issue with the admit card should be reported right away to the commission via email at usenggupsc@nic.in.

“Candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-admit card at the allotted venue for appearing at the examination,” the official notice mentions. They are also required to bring along a valid photo ID card, whose number is mentioned in the e-hall ticket, for appearing at every session of the exam.

UPSC ESE Mains Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to UPSC’s official page at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says - “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” on the homepage.

Step 3: Then click on the ‘Engineering Services Main Examination admit card 2023’ link

Step 4: As a new window opens, enter your login details and click on submit.

Step 5: View and download the UPSC ESE Mains hall ticket

Step 6: Take a hard copy of the admit card

On February 19, the Engineering Services Examination preliminary exam was held, and on March 4 the results were released. UPSC released the official schedule for the ESE Main Exam 2023 on April 3.

A total of 327 open positions have been announced by the Commission, and they will be filled through an exam that consists of a preliminary exam, a main exam, and a personality test round.

The following categories of engineering services and positions will be filled based on the outcomes of this examination: mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, civil engineering, electronics engineering, and telecommunication engineering.