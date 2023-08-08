UPSC ESE Mains Result 2023 Released at upsc.gov.in, 1,255 Applicants Qualified

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the UPSC ESE mains result 2023 for the Engineering Services Examination on August 7. The UPSC ESE 2023 results are available on the official website, upsc.gov.in, for candidates who took the Mains examination on June 25. A total of 1,255 individuals qualified for the personality test or interview. Of these 1,255, 548 applicants were selected for civil engineering, 154 for mechanical, 213 for electrical, and 340 for electronics and telecommunication engineering. The applicants’ marksheets will be available on the UPSC website for 30 days from the day of the release of the results. Candidates may get their UPSC ESE 2023 scorecard by entering their roll numbers and date of birth.

“The candidature of these candidates is PROVISIONAL subject to their being found eligible in all respects. The candidates would be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims relating to age, educational qualifications, community, benchmark disability (where applicable) etc. at the time of the Personality Test,” UPSC stated in an official notification.

UPSC ESE Results 2023: How to Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Engineering Services Exam 2023 announcement on the homepage.

Step 3: Now, click on the result link to see the ESE 2023 main exam results.

Step 4: The ESE main 2023 test will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download ESE main 2023 result PDF and print it out for future records.

The Detailed Application Form (DAF), which will shortly be accessible on the official website, must be filled out by qualified applicants. Candidates must first register before filling out the application form and submitting it together with the required documents. “In the event of non-submission of DAF within the stipulated period, the candidature will be cancelled by the Commission," the commission warned. UPSC further recommended that applicants carefully examine the guidelines surrounding certificates and noted that if a candidate fails to submit the appropriate documents, he or she will be denied the opportunity to take the personality test. In due course, the commission will release the interview schedule, and the final date of the interview will be provided to the candidates by e-summon letter.

The UPSC Engineering Services Main Exam 2023 was held on June 25. The ESE was administered in two sessions from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (discipline-specific Paper 1- 300 marks) and from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM (discipline-specific Paper 2- 300 marks).