UPSC GK Capsule: Chandrayaan 3 Launch Date To BCCI Media Rights, Top Highlights Of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Government jobs are a preferred option for aspirants, owing to the certainty of job security and other benefits that come with them. The majority of public sector hiring is done via several public exams that are administered by the central and state government bodies. If you are looking for a job in the public sector, and preparing for an upcoming exam, current affairs form an important part of the syllabus. Reading up on general awareness might give you an advantage over other candidates. To help you with your preparation, we have compiled the top national events from this week briefly:

ISRO Reveals Chandrayaan 3 Mission Launch Date

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced the Chandrayaan 3 lunar mission launch date. The latest space mission to the Moon is scheduled to launch from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) in Sriharikota on Friday, July 14 at 2:35 PM IST. On July 6, the space agency sent an update via a blog post. ISRO has also stated that the LVM3-M4 launch vehicle will be used to carry out the Chandrayaan-3 mission and that the Chandrayaan 3 is already coupled to this launch vehicle.

Odisha Train Accident: Engineer, Technician Among 3 Arrested by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested three railway officials on Friday in alleged connection with the June 2 Balasore train accident, which claimed the lives of 293 people. Senior section engineer (signal) (in-charge) Arun Kumar Mahanta, technician Pappu Kumar and senior section engineer (signal) Mohammed Amir Khan were arrested for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and destruction of evidence. All three are from the signalling department and were assigned to the Balasore district of Odisha. Since the investigation agency took over the case on June 6, they had been questioned multiple times.

UGC Issues Clarification For Assistant Professor Recruitment

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has clarified the new minimum criteria for direct hiring of assistant professors in all universities and colleges. Through an official notice, the Commission said that the National Eligibility Test (NET), the State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) and the State Eligibility Test (SET) will be the basic criteria for individuals seeking to become Assistant Professors in higher education institutions.

Rahul Gandhi Defamed a Community, Not Just A Person: Gujarat High Court

The Gujarat High Court (HC) has dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s request for a stay of his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his “Modi surname” statement, saying the offence falls under “moral turpitude” and “increases as not only one individual, but a community has been defamed”. Following the ruling, the Congress announced that it would appeal against the High Court order to the Supreme Court.

Delhi Excise Scam Case

The Enforcement Directorate on July 7 said before a local court that Businessman Dinesh Arora, a CBI witness in the Delhi excise policy case, was “one of the main conspirators” in this alleged scam and was working on behalf of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Vijay Nair. After extensive questioning, the federal agents arrested Arora late Thursday night (July 6). Subsequently, he appeared before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court that sentenced him to ED custody till July 11.

BCCI Media Rights to Get Finalised by August End

According to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, the board will finalise the media rights contract for cricket matches in India for the 2023-2027 cycle by the end of August. The broadcasters’ contract cycle ended in March of this year when Star Sports used to transmit Indian cricket marches. The BCCI, according to Shah, will ratify the agreement before the three-match ODI series against Australia in September. The BCCI secretary also stated that the series against Afghanistan has been pushed to January and will not take place before the 50-over World Cup, which is scheduled between October 5 and November 19.