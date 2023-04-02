UPSC GK Capsule: From Atiq Ahmad's Life Imprisonment to First Plant Fungal Disease Case In Humans, Know Major Events of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Man from Kolkata Becomes World’s First to be Diagnosed with Deadly Plant Fungal Disease

A 61-year-old man from Kolkata has become the first person to be detected with a plant fungal disease. The man, who is a plant mycologist is said to be infected with Chondrostereum purpureum (a fungus that causes silver leaf disease in plants). A detailed report by the Medical Mycology Case journal state that the patient visited a doctor after symptoms such as hoarse voice, cough, fatigue and difficulty in swallowing continued for three months, NDTV reported. After testing the pus samples, it showed a fungal infection in the patient.

Covid-19 Scare: Read About XBB.1.16 Variant

Over the past few weeks, Covid-19 cases are observing a rise in several states across India. Yesterday, the country reported 3,095 fresh cases in 24 hours, with states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu among the highest contributors. Also, this time, it seems to be XBB.1.16 - a new Omicron variant that has become a cause of concern for health authorities, especially in the national capital and Maharashtra.

IIT Bombay Student’s Death: Abetment to Suicide Case Registered

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of police probing Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Bombay student Darshan Solanki’s death registered an offense against an unknown person on March 30 for alleged abetment to suicide. According to a police official, the case has been registered 47 days after Solanki allegedly ended his life by jumping off a building on the IIT Bombay campus.

Indian-Origin Ajay Banga Set to Become World Bank’s Next President Unopposed

Ajay Banga, the United States nominee to lead the World Bank is all set to become the lender’s next president after the nominations closed on March 29 with no other country suggesting an alternate candidate. In February, US President Joe Biden nominated Banga to replace David Malpass. Malpass declared his resignation after months of controversy over his initial failure to confirm he supported the scientific consensus on climate change.

Atiq Ahmad Back to Gujarat’s Sabarmati Jail from UP after Life Imprisonment Sentence

Gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad was sent back to Sabarmati Central Jail in Ahmedabad on March 29, after the court at Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh sentenced him to life imprisonment in the 2006 Umesh Pal kidnapping case. Ahmad, who is a former UP MLA and Lok Sabha MP, was sent back to Gujarat in an Uttar Pradesh police van after nearly 24-hour-lng road journey from Prayagraj.

