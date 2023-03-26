UPSC GK Capsule: From COVID-19 Fresh Cases to Afghanistan-Pakistan Earthquake, Know Top Events of This Week

From India recording more than 1,500 new COVID-19 cases to fourteen pro-Iran fighters killed in United States air strikes, a lot has happened this week. It is important for all, especially candidates who are going to appear for any recruitment exam to keep track of current affairs and news happenings around the world.

To crack the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam, or any other competitive exams candidates are advised to read about what’s happening across the globe. Here is a list of significant highlights from this week to prepare yourself for upcoming recruitment exams.

India Witnesses More Than 1,500 New Covid-19 Cases

India continues to witness a rise in new Covid-19. According to the Union Health Ministry’s data released on Saturday, March 25, the country reported a single-day spike of 1,590 fresh infections in the past 24 hours, highest in 146 days. With the recent update, the country’s Covid-19 tally has jumped to 4,47,02,257. As per the ministry’s data, the daily positivity was recorded at 1.33 percent whereas the weekly positivity is fixed at 1.23 percent.

Earthquake in Afghanistan and Pakistan

The death toll from earthquake in large parts of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Wednesday, March 22, stands at 12. According to reports, the number of injured has also climbed to 200. An earthquake of 6.5-magnitude jolted and damaged several buildings, triggered landslides in parts of both countries. The epicentre of this earthquake was a mountainous range in Afghanistan’s north-eastern area that borders Pakistan.

Hunt for Amritpal

The search for fugitive pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh has become intense as Delhi police suspect that the Waris Punjab De leader has entered the national capital. Raids were carried out in Jammu after which associate who was in touch with Amritpal before March 18 has been detained in the matter. Punjab police has reportedly asked the Delhi police to stay on high alert as Amritpal and his associate Papalpreet have entered the national capital after escaping from Kurukshetra, Haryana.

14 People Dead in US Strikes on Syria

Fourteen pro-Iran fighters were killed in US air strikes on Syria. The air strikes were carried out in retaliation of a drone attack that killed an American and wounded six others, a war monitor informed on Friday, March 24. The Pentagon stated that a US contractor was killed, and 5 US service personnel were wounded in the strike, when a kamikaze drone “of Iranian origin” hit a maintenance facility near Hasakeh in north-eastern Syria.

