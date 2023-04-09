UPSC GK Capsule: From COVID-19 Spike to Padma Awards 2023, Know Major Events of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

From NCERT issuing clarification over the dropping of chapters on Mughals in Class 12 history books to Padma Awards 2023, a lot has happened this week. It is important for all to keep themselves updated with the recent happenings or news especially candidates who are preparing for upcoming recruitment exams. Here’s a compilation of important news events of the week.

NCERT Issues Clarification Amid Backlash Over Dropping Chapters on Mughals from History Text Book

Following controversy over the decision to remove a few chapters on Mughal history, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) issued a clarification. NCERT’s director Dinesh Prasad Saklani said that the chapters haven’t been removed. “It’s a lie. (Chapters on) The Mughals have not been dropped. There was a rationalisation process last year because due to Covid, there was pressure on students everywhere. Expert committees examined the books from classes 6-12. They recommended that if this chapter is dropped, it won’t affect the knowledge of the children and an unnecessary burden can be removed,” he said.

Centre Directs States to Stay Prepared as Covid-19 Cases Cross 6000-mark

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya held a high-level meeting to discuss the sudden spike in COVID-19 cases. The meeting was called after the new number of Covid-19 cases rose to 6,050 on Friday, the highest daily spike in 203 days (since September 2022). Mandaviya advised all the state representatives to be vigilant and prepare for effective management of the virus.

Padma Awards 2023: President Murmu Confers Honour to ‘Naatu Naatu’ Composer Keeravani, Sudha Murty and Others

The Padma Awards event took place on Wednesday, April 5. Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav was conferred with Padma Vibhushan. His son and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav received the award from President Droupadi Murmu. Author and wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy - Sudha Murty was conferred with Padma Bhushan for her social work. Music composer MM Keeravani (who composed the Oscar-winning ‘Naatu Naatu’) received the Padma Shri.

Telangana Class 10 Paper Leak: BJP President Sanjay Kumar Released from Jail

Telangana’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who was earlier arrested in a case related to SSC or Class 10 exam paper leak, was released from jail. Sanjay Kumar, a Lok Sabha MP from the Karimnagar constituency, has been named as the prime accused in the case. He was arrested by the Warangal Police on charges of criminal conspiracy and malpractice, among others.

‘SpaceX-like Ventures’ in the Country Soon?

The Cabinet Committee on Security chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the Indian Space Policy 2023. The government has allowed the Indian Space Policy 2023 that seeks to institutionalise the private sector contribution to the space sector, with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) focusing on research and development of advanced space technologies.

