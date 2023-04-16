UPSC GK Capsule: From First AIIMS in the North-East to Atiq Ahmad Case, Know Major Events of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

It is important to be informed about current events, especially if you are preparing for recruitment exams. This week saw a number of important events take place. India’s Covid-19 caseload witnessed a spike, with the number of active infections at 53,720. In the political arena, the rift between the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and the Trinamool government widened over Bose’s visit to four universities in the state.

Take a look at the major news events of this week:

Atiq Ahmed

Yogi Adityanath’s government dealt a severe blow to gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s criminal enterprise. Officials confiscated property and assets worth Rs 1,400 crore belonging to Atiq and his henchmen. Atiq’s son Asad Ahmed was killed on Thursday in an exchange of fire with the Uttar Pradesh Police. The Enforcement Directorate discovered almost 50 shell companies used by Atiq and his gang to easily move about the money earned from extortion. Atiq and his brother Ashraf were shot dead on Saturday night by three assailants…read more

Covid cases in India

With 10,753 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, India’s tally of active infections was 53,720, according to data from the Union Health Ministry. The country’s total tally of covid cases reached 4.48 crore. The weekly positivity rate was 4.49 and the daily positivity rate was 6.78. In terms of coronavirus vaccination, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far…read more

Rift between Bengal government and Governor CV Ananda Bose

A dispute has arisen between Mamata Banerjee’s government and governor CV Ananda Bose in West Bengal regarding the governor’s visit to four state-run universities. Governor Bose visited four universities in four days. He met with vice-chancellors, teachers, and students. The state government has written a letter to Bose to get answers about why he visited the educational institutes without informing them…read more

First AIIMS in Northeast

During his visit to Assam, PM Modi inaugurated the first All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the northeast region. The institute was built at a cost of Rs 1,123 crore. Modi also virtually inaugurated three medical colleges at Nagaon, Nalbari, and Kokrajhar. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation of the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII)…read more

NCERT revised textbooks

In order to carry out its syllabus rationalisation exercise, the NCERT consulted 25 external experts and 16 CBSE teachers, the Education Ministry has stated. The council had come under a barrage of criticism after it dropped portions related to the Mughals, Mahatma Gandhi and his assassin Nathuram Godse, references to Hindu extremists, and the 2002 Gujarat riots from school textbooks…read more

