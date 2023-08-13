UPSC GK Capsule: From Jadavpur University Student Death Case to China's Plan to Build New Embassy, Highlights of This Week

It is important to stay updated on global happenings, whether they are events, incidents, or national and international pronouncements. General knowledge questions are significant in practically every exam, from UPSC civil services to SSC recruitment examinations, and college admissions to group discussions. Here is a selection of handpicked news-making events to assist applicants in preparing for a few forthcoming exams.

Jadavpur University Student Death Case

On August 11, West Bengal police detained an ex-student in connection with the death of a first-year student at Jadavpur University. This is the first arrest in the purported suicide case, and the accused will appear in court on August 14 in Alipore. The accused is a former MSc student, Sourabh Chowdhury. Before being arrested, he was taken into custody for interrogation. Swapnodeep Kundu, a Jadavpur University student, died after allegedly falling from the main hostel’s second-floor balcony. He had been seriously hurt and was being treated at the KPC Medical College when he died on August 10 at 4:30 AM.

MiG-29 Fighter Jets Deployed in Srinagar

On August 12, India stationed a squadron of modernised MiG-29 fighter jets at the Srinagar air base to counter threats from both the Pakistani and Chinese fronts. The MiG-21 squadron at the Srinagar base has been replaced by the Tridents squadron, also known as the “Defender of the North.” The Srinagar base has been in charge of dealing with threats from Pakistan.

Pakistan Court Cancels Former PM Imran Khan’s Pre-arrest Bail

A Pakistani court on August 11 withdrew former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s pre-arrest release in seven terrorism charges, including an attack on a senior military officer’s home, due to his failure to appear in court since he was sentenced in a corruption case. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf head Khan has been detained in Attock Jail since August 5, when a trial court sentenced him to three years on a corruption charge in the Toshakhana corruption case.

Indian Embassy Raises Concern of Sikh New York State Trooper Barred from Growing Beard

The Indian Embassy in Washington has discussed the issue of a Sikh New York State Trooper being denied the opportunity to grow a beard with senior Biden administration officials, after senators’ outrage and labelling the incident “religious discrimination." New York State Trooper Charanjot Tiwana requested permission to grow a beard for his March 2022 wedding. However, his plea was declined because keeping a beard would put him in danger if he had to wear a gas mask.

China’s Plans to Build a New Embassy Near Tower of London Stall

Due to local opposition to what would be Britain’s largest diplomatic facility, China’s plans to build a new embassy near the Tower of London have been postponed. The local government body in London responsible for the area, Tower Hamlets, stopped the project in February this year, citing worries about the increased danger of terror attacks, protests, and traffic in an area visited by millions of tourists each year.