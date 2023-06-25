UPSC GK Capsule: From ‘Milk Wars’ To Russia Civil Strife, Know Major Events Of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

From the “milk wars” between states to the BYJU’s controversy, a lot has happened this week. Everyone should be aware of current events and news, especially those who are preparing for upcoming recruitment examinations. These days, the general knowledge portion of competitive admission tests is now a requirement. Therefore, we have compiled a list of this week’s top stories from across the globe along with a quick explanation. Check the compilation of important news events of this week.

Aavin vs Amul vs Nandini vs Milma

Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala are witnessing “milk wars.” The arrival of other brands has resulted in inter-state disputes – whether it is Amul vs Nandini in Karnataka, Aavin vs Amul in Tamil Nadu, or the most recent turf battle between Nandini and Kerala’s Milma. In the midst of cross-marketing by milk cooperatives, state governments have hoisted a red flag and warned each other of imminent territorial battles.

PM Modi Announces Big Relief for H1B Visa Holders

On June 23, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Indian-Americans will no longer need to go outside of India to renew their H1B visas. “Indian-Americans will not have to travel outside India to renew their H1B visas,” PM Modi said during his address to the Indian diaspora in Washington DC. This announcement comes a day after the US Department of State declared a pilot programme to adjudicate domestic renewals of some petition-based temporary work visas later this year.

The Asia Rankings 2023

The Times Higher Education Asia Rankings 2023 have been released with as many as 18 Indian universities securing a place within the top 200. This year, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bangalore was ranked 48th. According to the official website, this was also IISc Bangalore’s lowest rating since 2015, when it initially entered the ranking. In 2022, the institute was ranked 42nd, representing a six-spot drop from 2021.

BYJU’s reacts to inspection news

In response to media claims that the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had demanded an inspection of Byju’s, the edtech company disputed the accusations on Friday, calling them “speculative”. “Media reports suggesting that MCA has ordered an inspection into BYJU’S are speculative, and denied by us. We have not received any such correspondence from MCA regarding this, and are not aware of any such inspection,” a Byju’s spokesperson stated.

Russia Civil Strife

The owner of the Wagner private military contractor issued a direct challenge to the Kremlin, asking for an armed uprising to depose Russia’s defence minister. The security services reacted promptly, starting a criminal inquiry and demanding for Yevgeny Prigozhin’s arrest. Prigozhin released a scathing video and audio in which he accused Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu of directing a rocket strike on Wagner’s field camps in Ukraine, where his forces are fighting for Russia.