UPSC GK Capsule: From New Covid Variant to Assam Paper Leak, Know Top Events of This Week

The UPSC Civil Services Examination 2023 (preliminary) are schedule in the month of May this year. Those who registered for this exam take rigorous preparations to clear all three stages: Preliminary, Mains, and the Interview. Current happenings around the world and general awareness constitute a major portion of India’s most prestigious examination.

We have listed a few significant highlights from this week that you can read in order to prepare yourself for any upcoming exams. Check the list below:

Arrest Warrant for Russian President Putin

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has released an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin. The ICC accused the 70-year-old President of Russia of the war crime of “unlawful deportation” of children from Ukraine. The Court in its first warrant for Ukraine said that it sees reasonable grounds to believe that the President of Russia bears individual criminal responsibility for the crimes, either for committing them directly, jointly with others and/or through others.

Covid Cases Raise Alarm

According to the Union health ministry data, the daily Covid-19 cases in the country crossed 800 after more than four months, amid concerns over a rise in H3N2 influenza cases. Experts say that a rapidly spreading XBB.1 descendant, XBB.1.16, could be the reason for the current rise in Covid cases in India. As per an international platform that tracks Covid variations, the new subvariant is becoming common in at least four nations, including India. Reports suggest that India has the most sequences (48), followed by Brunei (22), the United States (15), and Singapore (14).

Assam Paper Leak

The Assam Education Department has decided to reschedule a few examinations of the 10th board and the 12th board exams that are conducted by the Board of Secondary Examination Assam. The state education minister Ranoj Pegu took to Twitter and informed that the English/MIL exams which were scheduled to be held on March 18 will now be conducted on April 1. The police have apprehended 28 people who were involved in the Assam question paper leak scam.

Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Proves Capable of Handling Harsh Launch Conditions: ISRO

On March 16, India’s national space agency ISRO declared that they have touched a new milestone in the pursuit of a soft landing on the Moon, with the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft having successfully completed “its essential tests”. The test validated its capability to withstand any harsh vibration and acoustic environment that the spacecraft might face during its launch. The tests were held in the facilities located at U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, during the first week of March.

Pilots Killed In Cheetah Helicopter Crashes in Arunachal

An Indian Army Cheetah helicopter that was flying an operational sortie near Arunachal Pradesh’s Bomdila town crashed on March 16 after losing contact with the Air Traffic Control (ATC). The two pilots, identified as Lt. Col Vinay Banu Reddy and Major Jaynta A, died in the crash. “Five search parties of the Indian Army, SSB and ITBP were immediately launched. The wreckage of the aircraft was found near village Banglajaap East of Mandala,” said an Army press release. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered in the matter to ascertain the cause of the accident.

