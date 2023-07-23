UPSC GK Capsule: From Yasin Malik's SC Appearance To Go First Flight Resumption, Top Events Of This Week

From UPSC Civil Services to SSC recruitment exams, from college admissions to group discussions, general knowledge questions mark a significant part of almost every exam. For candidates preparing to crack an exam or those who need to get their news in a compact form, News18 offers a weekly column - GK Capsule. While we provide you a weekly news wrap, to get more information on a specific topic or an exam, reach out at @news18dotcom.

Every year, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) conducts recruitment tests for a variety of Group A and Group B positions in the government. The Civil Services Examination is the Commission’s most renowned and competitive exam. The Civil Services Mains examination will be held from September 15 this year.

Candidates must have a basic understanding of general knowledge and current affairs in order to pass the majority of employment tests. So, whether you are studying for the UPSC, SBI bank PO, or any other competitive test, current events are essential. Without adequate preparation, clearing such important assessments will be tough. We have created a list of this week’s major news events to assist applicants in preparing for their upcoming recruitment exams.

Delhi Prisons Department Says ‘Prima Facie Lapse’ after Yasin Malik Appears in SC

Drawing criticism for the appearance of jailed JKLF chief Yasin Malik in the Supreme Court, the Delhi Prisons Department on July 21 stated that there was a “prima facie lapse” on the part of some officers and ordered an investigation into the matter. According to an official release, the probe will be conducted by Deputy Inspector General (Prisons-Headquarters) Rajiv Singh, who would submit a report to the Director General (Prisons) within three days. On Friday, the presence of Malik, who is serving a life sentence at Tihar jail, in a packed courtroom caused a ruckus in the Supreme Court.

Indian Tourists to Use UPI in Sri Lanka Soon

India and Sri Lanka recently signed an agreement to establish the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in Sri Lanka in order to encourage seamless cross-border transactions. The agreement was signed during a bilateral meeting in Delhi on July 21 between Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vision Statement for India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership emphasised both countries’ commitment to encouraging digital payments and improving commerce and transactions between firms and individuals. When informing the media of the conclusions of the bilateral meeting, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra announced that the UPI payment system would be active within the next two to three months.

North Korea Fires Several Cruise Missiles Into Yellow Sea

On July 22, North Korea launched “several cruise missiles” into the Yellow Sea, which separates China and the Korean peninsula, according to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff. The launches came at a time when ties between the two Koreas are at an all-time low. “South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analyzing the launches while monitoring signs of additional activities,” the JCS said. Just three days before, North Korea launched two ballistic missiles into the sea off the opposite shore, aimed at Japan.

DGCA Accepts Go First’s Flight Resumption Plan With Certain Restrictions

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) announced on July 21 that, subject to certain restrictions, it had authorised Go First’s intention to commence operations with 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights. Go First, a low-cost carrier that ceased operations on May 3, is insolvent. The DGCA, in a release, stated that the airline’s resume plan for 15 aircraft and 114 daily flights has been examined and accepted. “The acceptance is subject to the outcome of the writ petitions/ applications pending before the Hon’ble High Court of Delhi & Hon’ble NCLT, Delhi,” it said.

22 Countries Opened Special Rupee Vostro Accounts in India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) informed Rajya Sabha that 22 countries had created special rupee vostro accounts in Indian banks in order to increase global commerce. According to the MEA, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has devised an arrangement to enable transactions in domestic currencies, supporting global trade growth with a focus on Indian exports. The effort seeks to internationalise the Indian rupee while also fostering reciprocal benefits for both countries by preserving each other’s foreign exchange reserves.