UPSC GK Capsule: India-France Commitment To Fight Pollution To EAM Jaishankar's Speech, Know Major Events Of This Week

Staying updated with current events and news is crucial, especially when preparing for recruitment exams that often include a section on general knowledge. This week has witnessed several noteworthy events, ranging from EAM Jaishankar’s speech on terrorism to India and France’s commitment to fight pollution. To help you stay informed, we have curated a selection of the most significant news articles from this week. Take a look at the highlights here

EAM Jaishankar Emphasises ‘Zero Tolerance Approach’ on Terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asked ASEAN Regional Forum members on Friday to take a “uniform, unified, and zero-tolerance” response to terrorism, including eliminating sanctuaries and finance networks, in a veiled reference to Pakistan. In his speech to the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting in Jakarta, he emphasised that India was reacting to global concerns by fostering global cooperation and delegitimising counter-terrorism.

Deadline For Public Comments On Uniform Civil Code

On July 14, the Law Commission of India informed that the deadline for the public to submit comments and ideas on the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been extended by two weeks. The one-month deadline for responding to the politically-sensitive UCC issue expired yesterday, but it has been extended until July 28. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Law Commission announced that it has received more than 50 lakh views on the matter online. The Commission has received “hard copies” in addition to online responses on its websites, and the total number is likely to be significantly higher.

India-France’s Commitment To End Plastic Pollution:

India and France have joined forces in a collaborative effort to tackle the issue of plastic pollution on a global scale. During discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, the two nations expressed their commitment to working constructively with other like-minded countries to advance discussions on a global law to put an end to plastic pollution. As part of this commitment, both India and France have agreed to take measures to address the pollution caused by single-use plastic items. This includes a ban on single-use plastic products that have a high potential for littering and low utility.

EAM Jaishankar Meets Top Chinese Diplomat Wang Yi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi on Friday and discussed pressing topics concerning peace and serenity in border areas. The meeting took place on the margins of the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) Ministerial Meeting. “Just concluded a meeting with Director Wang Yi of the Office of the CPC Central Commission for Foreign Affairs. Our conversation also covered the East Asia Summit/ARF agenda, BRICS and the Indo-Pacific,” Jaishankar said on Twitter. He further informed that both counties discussed outstanding issues associated with peace and tranquillity in border areas.

IMO 2023: India Secures 9th Spot, Grabs Six Medals

Six medals were won by a six-member Indian team at the 64th International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2023, which was conducted in Japan’s Chiba city from July 2 to July 13. The team came in ninth place out of the 112 competing countries. Atul Shatavart Nadig and Arjun Gupta won the gold medal with 37 points each. Ananda Bhaduri and Siddharth Choppara took silver with 29 points each, while Adhitya Mangudy and Archit Manas grabbed bronze with 22 and 20 points, respectively. This is the Indian team’s fourth appearance in the top ten.

Madras HC Upholds Legality Of TN Minister Senthil Balaji’s ED Arrest

In a recent development, the Madras High Court upheld the legality of the Enforcement Directorate’s detention of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and the subsequent judicial custody ordered by a lower court. The decision came after a divided ruling by a Division Bench on a plea related to the Minister’s arrest. Justice CV Karthikeyan, the third court to review the matter, declared that the arrest and incarceration were deemed valid.